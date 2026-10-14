Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAAT) has banned drone flights within a restricted airspace zone covering parts of Bangkok on Friday to strengthen security during the ongoing Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group.

The ban will be in effect from 12.01am to 11.59pm on October 16, covering an area within a 10-nautical-mile radius, or about 19km, of Victory Monument in Bangkok, from ground level up to 3,000 feet above mean sea level.

The measure coincides with the IMF-World Bank annual meetings, which will be attended by governors and representatives from member countries.

Thailand is hosting the 2026 Annual Meetings of the IMF and World Bank Group from October 12 to 18 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok.

The CAAT said the ban is intended to ensure security and maintain public order during the high-level gathering.

Any drone flights deemed necessary must receive prior approval from the CAAT.

Violators face imprisonment of up to one year, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.