Thailand’s hosting of the 2026 IMF-World Bank Group Annual Meetings is expected to generate over 2 billion baht in tourism revenue, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool praised the success of the landmark event, noting that international media and delegates widely commended Thailand’s readiness, hospitality and cultural presentation.

Delegates have been treated to immersive cultural experiences, including traditional Thai desserts, local ice creams and unique design showcases.

To maximise delegate engagement, public and private sector agencies collaborated to offer specialised excursion programs, such as Grand Palace tours, tuk-tuk street food rides and cultural day trips to the historic former capital of Ayutthaya.

Thapanee expressed confidence that, barring unforeseen disruptions, foreign tourist arrivals for the year will hit the targeted 33 million.

She added that the TAT plans to maintain momentum through major international events in the final quarter, including the ‘Vijit Chao Phraya’ light extravaganza and nationwide New Year countdown celebrations.