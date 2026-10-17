One police officer was killed and two paramilitary rangers were wounded in a clash with a group of insurgents in Si Sakhon district of Narathiwat province before noon today.

The slain officer was identified as Samroj Nodnual, 51. He died at the scene, while the two wounded rangers were rushed to a district hospital for treatment.

Police issued a statement urging the public to avoid routes passing through Ban Tue Ngor village and nearby areas for their own safety as security forces continued to search the area.

The public was also urged not to share video clips or information related to the incident on social media.