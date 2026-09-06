Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says he is not worried about the prospect of opposition parties turning the government’s debate on the 2027 fiscal-year budget bill, scheduled for September 7-9, into a no-confidence debate.

He said, however, that he will travel to Norway tomorrow to attend the funeral of King Harald V, before travelling to Vietnam on September 14 for a two-day visit. This will be followed by official visits to the United States and the United Kingdom from September 20-27.

The Bhumjaithai Party has scheduled a meeting today to prepare for the debate and compile documents for ministers expected to face questions from opposition MPs.

Meanwhile, Bhumjaithai MP Suphachai Jaisamut and People’s Party MP Rukchanok Srinork engaged in a heated exchange on social media today.

It began when Suphachai posted a message on Facebook, without naming anyone, saying that anyone who tells ill-intentioned lies will face “extreme and hellish hardship.”

In response, Rukchanok commented on and shared the post, saying that Bhumjaithai MPs would all end up in the deepest pit of hell for denying alleged collusion in the Senate election despite knowing the truth.

Suphachai later deleted his Facebook post.