The writer is the former Director of Bangkok Art and Culture Centre and a curator-historian.

An exhibition may appear far more effortless than it actually is. By the time we enter a gallery, the artworks are installed, the walls have been painted crisp, the lights have been adjusted, the labels are in place, the floors are spotless, and anything that might reveal the process of putting it all together has largely disappeared. We see the artist’s name in large designer fonts and perhaps the curator’s, but rarely the names of the many other people who made the exhibition possible. This leads to a deceptively simple question: who actually makes an exhibition?

The obvious answer is the artist: without the artwork, there would be nothing to exhibit. The curator might come next, developing the concept, selecting works, establishing relationships between them, and shaping how audiences “see.” Yet neither artist nor curator can produce an exhibition alone. Even a relatively modest exhibition depends on a wide network of technicians, art handlers, exhibition designers, editors, translators, fabricators, conservators, administrators, cleaners, security staff, and many others whose contributions rarely enter the public narrative. Someone arranges transport, checks the insurance, negotiates contracts, translates text, installs the projector, corrects captions, cleans the glass, and figures out why

something that worked perfectly yesterday has suddenly stopped working today.

The art world has always placed particular importance on authorship. We attach names to artworks, exhibitions, movements, and ideas because names allow cultural value to accumulate: artists build reputations, curators develop practices, and institutions accrue prestige. Recognition thus becomes associated with individuals, even when cultural production is profoundly collective. This focus is partly necessary, since responsibility and authorship matter. Yet it can also obscure the conditions that make authorship possible. The artwork we encounter for thirty seconds may have required months of correspondence, transport, conservation, construction, negotiation, and physical labour before it could be presented. An exhibition, then, contains far more work than is visible within it.

This gap between visible recognition and unseen labour becomes more uncomfortable when we consider how cultural work is valued. The arts often describe themselves through ideas of passion, creativity, collaboration, and commitment. While these qualities matter immensely, they can also make poor working conditions easier to accept: passion may justify working beyond contracted hours, opportunity may excuse insufficient pay, and collaboration may obscure unequal distributions of responsibility and authority. When everyone is understood to be working towards something meaningful, it can become difficult to ask who carries the greatest burden in making that meaning possible. There is a persistent idea that cultural work is somehow compensated by its proximity to culture. Working with artists, exhibitions, museums and ideas is considered a privilege, and in many ways it is. But privilege does not eliminate labour. Meaningful work is still work, and loving what one does does not diminish the value of time, expertise or physical effort. The danger arises when passion becomes part of the cultural sector’s economic structure, with institutions depending on people's willingness to give more precisely because they care. The language of devotion then risks concealing something more ordinary: a system that could not function if everyone insisted on being properly compensated for every hour they actually worked.

Exhibition openings reveal this contradiction particularly well. They are moments when authorship and recognition become most visible. Artists stand beside their works, curators speak, directors welcome guests, sponsors are acknowledged, and photographs circulate afterwards. Yet while one version of the exhibition is being celebrated, another remains at work. Someone is watching the artworks, managing the crowd, fixing a technical problem, clearing glasses, answering questions, checking the building or preparing for what needs to happen after everyone leaves. The public event depends on labour that cannot participate in it in quite the same way.

None of this means that artists or curators should somehow receive less recognition. Nor does acknowledging collective labour require pretending that every contribution to an exhibition is identical. Responsibilities differ, of course, as do levels of creative agency, expertise and accountability. But there is an important difference between recognising authorship and constructing a mythology in which culture appears to be produced by a handful of visible individuals. The latter risks reproducing precisely the hierarchies that many cultural institutions claim to question.

Museums and galleries frequently present works concerned with labour, inequality, visibility and power. We ask audiences to notice whose histories have been overlooked, whose voices have been excluded and whose work has been rendered invisible. Perhaps cultural institutions should apply the same questions to themselves. Who gets named? Who gets

photographed? Who gets invited onto the stage? Who gets thanked publicly? Who receives professional recognition that can be converted into another opportunity? And whose contribution disappears the moment the doors open? These questions matter because visibility also accumulates over time. Perhaps the point is not that every exhibition should arrive with an impossibly long list detailing every task performed by every person, nor that recognition alone would resolve the deeper inequalities of cultural labour. Rather, we must understand that exhibitions are not simply collections of objects shaped by singular creative visions; they are social and economic structures made possible by networks of people, many of whom remain invisible precisely because they have done their jobs well.

And so the next time we enter an exhibition where everything appears perfectly in place, we might ask what had to disappear to make it look that way. Whose time made it possible?

Whose hands carried it? Whose knowledge protected it? Who stayed late, arrived early, solved problems, cleaned the space, answered emails, corrected mistakes, or made compromises so the exhibition could open on time? There is something admirable about an exhibition that feels effortless. Yet effortlessness is never the absence of labour; it is often evidence of labour performed so successfully that it goes unseen. If exhibitions teach us to look more carefully at the world, perhaps we should also learn to look more carefully at exhibitions themselves. What we choose to recognise as cultural work ultimately determines who is recognised as a cultural worker.