Renowned Thai singer Don Sornrabiab, widely nicknamed the “nine-lived cat”, died peacefully at his home in Nakhon Sawan early this morning at the age of 77.

His passing was announced on Facebook by Rath Sornrabiab, who wrote that Don had passed away shortly after midnight and that his widow has confirmed that he died peacefully in his sleep.

Funeral chanting rites will be held for three nights at Nakhon Sawan Temple, with the cremation scheduled for 3pm on Sunday.

Born on June 27th, 1949, Don rose to fame with several classic hits, including ‘Kao Lan Yot Nam Ta’ (Nine Million Teardrops), ‘Dao Pradap Chai’, ‘Sawan Pit’, ‘Nang Lom’ and ‘Thang Rak Si Dam’.

Don had been bedridden for more than two decades due to illness. In late 2022, fellow artists held a charity concert featuring 1980s hits to raise funds to support his medical care.