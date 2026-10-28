The Cabinet has approved a draft agreement on cooperation with China for projects under the Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Special Fund (MLCSF), which will enable Thailand to receive US$375,900 from China for the implementation of two green industrial development and low-carbon economy projects.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Lalida Persvivatana said that the cooperation forms part of the MLCSF, which supports capacity building and cooperation among countries in the Mekong sub-region.

The first project aims to assess and enhance the capacity of countries in the sub-region to manage and recycle EV batteries, solar panels, and electronic waste more effectively.

The second is to equip the industrial sector in the sub-region with the knowledge, tools, and resources to transform their manufacturing processes in support of the goal of reaching net-zero emissions.

Lalida said that the Thai government places great importance on upgrading the country’s industrial sector so it can grow alongside environmental protection, especially through the development of recycling technology and the transformation of manufacturing processes to reduce carbon emissions.