A hotel employee has been arrested for allegedly posing as a university lecturer to trick teenage boys into providing explicit images and videos under the pretext of participating in a research project on sexual behaviour.

The suspect, identified only as Bancha, 26, was arrested at a condominium in Bangkok’s Charoen Nakhon area under a court-issued warrant, according to the Department of Special Investigation (DSI).

Investigators found more than 5,000 pornographic files in his possession, including more than 3,000 involving child sexual abuse material and about 2,000 involving adults. His laptop, two mobile phones and an iPad were also seized.

The DSI said the suspect allegedly used forged university documents and fake LINE accounts bearing the names of lecturers from several universities to contact male secondary school students aged 15 to 17.

He allegedly invited the students to participate in a research project on sexuality and experiential learning, persuading them to complete online questionnaires before requesting explicit images and videos, including recordings of sexual activity.

One victim alleged that Bancha arranged meetings at various locations, including his home, and coerced the victim into sexual activity under the guise of research. He also allegedly threatened the victim to prevent them from withdrawing from the project.

The DSI stressed that the university lecturers whose names were allegedly used in the fake accounts were not involved in the alleged offences.

The investigation began in June 2025 after OUR RESCUE, an organisation that assists victims of human trafficking and child sexual exploitation, provided information to the DSI.

Investigators said the alleged scheme began in 2019.

The DSI said the suspect faces charges related to document forgery, sexual exploitation through deception or coercion, and the possession and distribution of child pornography.

He was taken to the Criminal Court on October 14, the DSI said.