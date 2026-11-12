Thailand is set to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China for the establishment of an advanced laboratory at Mae Fah Luang University to test toxic substances in the environment, as residents, particularly in Chiang Rai, are increasingly complaining about the contamination of the Kok and Sai rivers and demanding tangible action from the government to address the problem.

PM Office spokesman Ekkapob Pianpises said today that the signing of the MoU would indicate that China has placed importance on the cross-border pollution problem and is ready to support efforts to solve it.

He said that the MoU is one of nine agreements to be signed during the visit to Thailand of Chinese Premier Li Qiang tomorrow.

Ekkapob said that relevant Thai agencies, including the Pollution Control Department have tested the quality of water in border area rivers regularly and have identified the sources of the problem, but Myanmar is yet to take any action.

He said Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow and representatives of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment will fly to Myanmar today to discuss the fighting along the Thai border and the cross-border contamination of rivers.

He said the Thai government hopes that the talks will be productive and will advance efforts to solve the problems. The same problems will also be raised at the ASEAN summit next week in the Philippines.

He also said that Thailand will seek China’s cooperation, through the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation framework, to address cross-border problems.