The Cabinet approved a 10.5-billion-baht allocation from the fiscal 2027 central emergency fund today to provide financial relief for flood victims following the exhaustion of fiscal 2026 funds.

The funding proposal, submitted by the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), aims to cover remaining compensation payments and relief operations for households severely affected by recent flooding across multiple provinces.

In addition to the emergency relief package, the Cabinet agreed to extend the term of the Secretary-General of the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) for another year.