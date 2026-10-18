Thailand’s aggressive campaign against illicit 'grey' capital and transnational call-center scam networks has drawn high praise from top global financial leadership.

Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas revealed that US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Kevin Warsh expressed strong admiration for Thailand’s decisive regulatory actions during a bilateral meeting at the 2026 IMF-World Bank Group Annual Meetings, held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) during 12-18 October.

According to Ekniti, the Fed chief was deeply impressed by Bangkok’s firm stance in dismantling criminal financial networks and combating rampant online scams.

In addition to the Federal Reserve's commendation, World Bank President Ajay Banga reportedly expressed keen interest in Thailand's grass-roots economic initiatives.

The World Bank head specifically spotlighted the government's "Whispering Bird" (Nok Krasip) artificial intelligence model, showing enthusiasm for its potential application in uplifting micro-enterprises and bolstering grassroots economic resilience.

Thai economic officials hailed the international endorsements as a testament to the country’s dual success in cleaning up domestic financial channels and leveraging cutting-edge technology for inclusive growth.