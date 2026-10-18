Thailand is aiming to capitalise on the IMF–World Bank Annual Meetings to boost foreign direct investment, expand international trade partnerships, and inject fresh tourism revenue into the domestic economy, Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun said.

Describing the annual gathering as one of the world's most critical financial forums, Suphajee emphasised that the presence of high-level delegates, international financial leaders, and corporate executives provides a vital platform for Thailand to demonstrate its economic potential and signal its readiness for renewed global engagement.

More than 8,000 official delegates are attending the meetings, with total arrivals projected to hit roughly 20,000 once support staff and accompanying delegations are factored in.

The influx is expected to have generated significant local spending across the hospitality, transport, and tourism sectors.

"This forum is an opportunity for Thailand to show its potential to the world," Suphajee said. "At the same time, we can listen to recommendations and approaches from other countries and build on them to develop policies and cooperation that benefit the country, helping the Thai economy grow as the global economy changes."