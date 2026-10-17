Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul closed the IMF-World Bank meetings in style, playing “What a Wonderful World,” made famous by Louis Armstrong, on the saxophone on Friday evening.

Anutin performed the song at a Thai government reception marking the end of the weeklong meetings.

He began playing on stage to loud applause and cheers before walking down to join guests, including International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank Group President Ajay Banga.

Anutin thanked delegates for their discussions on global economic issues throughout the week, saying the reception offered an opportunity to unwind and experience Thailand’s food, music and hospitality.

Bangkok hosted the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank Group 35 years after Thailand last hosted the event.

Anutin highlighted Thai cuisine as a way to connect people and generations while creating economic opportunities for businesses and communities.

He also praised young people for promoting Thailand’s identity on the international stage through cuisine, design and art.