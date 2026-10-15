Motorists are being urged to avoid Ratchadapisek Road between the Asoke Montri and Rama IV intersections, where traffic in both directions has been suspended for two days starting today as part of heightened security measures for the 2026 IMF-World Bank Group Meetings.

The Metropolitan Police have urged the public to plan their journeys in advance to minimise disruption around the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC), the venue for the meetings.

The MRT Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre station remains open as usual. Residents and people working in the area can continue to enter and leave, while conference participants with valid badges and authorised vehicles displaying the required passes can access the venue under designated security arrangements.

Private cars and taxis dropping off conference participants must use designated drop-off points outside the security perimeter, near the Asoke Montri or Rama IV intersections.

Conference participants and members of the public travelling to the area are advised to use the MRT or the official meeting shuttle service, which operates to and from the convention centre from 5am.

Meanwhile, the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) has temporarily diverted bus route 136, which runs between Klong Toey and Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal. The diversion will remain in effect until further notice.

Buses heading towards the central terminal will depart from the Klong Toey depot near Tha Ruea Hospital, travel along Kasem Rat Road, then turn onto Rama IV Road, Sukhumvit 42 and Sukhumvit Road before rejoining their usual route via Ratchadapisek Road (Asoke Montri Road).

In the opposite direction, buses will follow their usual route to the Asoke intersection before turning onto Sukhumvit Road, Sukhumvit 40 (Ban Kluai Tai Alley), Rama IV Road and Kasem Rat Road, before terminating at the Klong Toey depot near Tha Ruea Hospital.

The BMTA has apologised for the inconvenience. Passengers can obtain further information from the BMTA Contact Centre on 1348, via Line at @bmta or through its Facebook page.