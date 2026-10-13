A medical autopsy found no signs of physical assault on the body of Thai travel vlogger Hlun Solo, while toxicology tests found no traces of several tested substances. However, the cause of his death in Georgia remains undetermined.

Somsak Butsri wrote on his Facebook page on Monday that Georgian investigators had informed the family that chemical and toxicological tests detected ethyl alcohol in Hlun’s blood at a reported concentration of 0.33%, but found no methanol, isopropyl alcohol or acetone.

Separate tests for narcotics, psychoactive substances and two groups of pesticides also returned negative results.

Hlun Solo, 27, whose real name was Bowornthat Pengsuk, was a popular travel content creator who travelled alone to Georgia to film videos for his channel.

His family last contacted him on July 13, before losing contact with him.

His body was later found in a hotel room in Tbilisi, the Georgian capital.

His body was subsequently returned to Thailand following an autopsy by Georgian forensic officials. His funeral was held at a temple in his hometown of Kalasin.

Somsak said Georgian authorities had yet to establish the cause of death and must complete their criminal investigation before reaching an official conclusion.

Hlun’s personal belongings also remain with Georgian authorities as part of the investigation. Embassy officials will travel to collect the items once they are released.

His brother said the family had continued to seek information and coordinate with relevant agencies, stressing it remained concerned about the lack of a definitive explanation for his death.

While acknowledging that legal proceedings could take time, Somsak said the family would continue pursuing the facts and share further verified updates when available.