Thailand and Cambodia have reached the first concrete outcome of their maritime conciliation process, agreeing on confidence-building measures to strengthen trust and create a more positive environment for negotiations, the chair of the Conciliation Commission said.

Katrina Cooper, chair of the commission, described the measures as a significant milestone following the second meeting between the two countries, held at the Peace Palace in The Hague from October 14 to 18 under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

File photo: Katrina Cooper

“I particularly welcome the confidence-building measures, which I consider to be a significant milestone. It is the first concrete outcome of this conciliation since the Commission was established,” Cooper said in a statement issued on October 19.

She said the achievement reflected flexibility on both sides and the confidence they had placed in the conciliation process.

Cooper added that discussions on the maritime boundary had made meaningful progress, deepened the commission’s understanding of the issues and helped identify the next steps.

The second meeting built on the first session, held in Singapore from September 14 to 16. During the latest session, both sides elaborated on their respective positions on key issues concerning maritime boundary delimitation before finalising the confidence-building measures.

The measures are intended to strengthen mutual trust, improve communication and foster an atmosphere conducive to reaching an agreement, according to the commission.

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow reaffirmed Thailand’s commitment to cooperating fully and in good faith with the commission to achieve a lasting solution to the maritime boundary dispute in accordance with international law, the statement said.

He also expressed hope that both sides would make earnest progress in implementing the measures.

Speaking after the meeting, Sihasak said Thailand had consistently sought to avoid making accusations against Cambodia, except when necessary to respond to allegations from the Cambodian side.

He reaffirmed Thailand’s support for the confidence-building measures and its readiness to implement existing agreements.

Thailand had also continued to cooperate with Cambodia in other areas, including by sending senior representatives from the Royal Thai Police to a meeting on combating scam operations in Cambodia. It was also preparing to send representatives to a summit of French-speaking countries hosted by Cambodia, he said.

Asked whether Cambodia would refrain from making allegations against Thailand at international forums, Sihasak said the matter depended on the Cambodian side.

He said the two countries had discussed on several occasions the need to avoid using international platforms to criticise or attack each other, urging both sides to honour their commitments.

Thailand remained ready to cooperate in the conciliation process and hoped it would help find a way forward, Sihasak said.

Meanwhile, Cambodia’s Foreign Ministry said the two countries had agreed on confidence-building measures to promote mutual trust and seek a fair and peaceful solution under international law.

The Cambodian statement said both countries recognised their right to make statements to protect their legitimate rights or correct factual misinformation and disinformation.

The commission’s third meeting with the two countries is scheduled for November 24-27 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, according to the Cambodian statement.