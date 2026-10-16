The meeting between Thailand and Cambodia on their maritime dispute under the UNCLOS framework has entered its third day, with both sides continuing their discussions amid restrictions on publicly disclosing the outcomes.

The second meeting of the UNCLOS Conciliation Commission is being held from October 14 to 18 at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the Netherlands.

The Thai delegation is being led by Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow, while Cambodia's delegation is headed by Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn.

The meeting was chaired by Katrina Cooper, president of the Conciliation Commission, with the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) serving as the registry.

Sihasak said earlier that this round of talks would focus on technical details and legal issues, allowing both sides to present evidence and arguments, and respond to questions from the Conciliation Commission regarding their respective approaches to defining maritime claims.

He said Thailand was fully prepared, with supporting documents and data available. Sihasak is scheduled to attend the meeting in person on October 17.

The Thai delegation at the Hague//Thai Foreign Ministry

Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a notice issued on October 15 that both countries must refrain from making public statements about the outcomes of the ongoing proceedings until the commission releases its official press statement. The ministry said the requirement is stipulated in the Rules of Procedure agreed upon by both parties.

It added that further updates will be provided in due course and thanked the public and media for their patience and understanding.

During the opening day, Cambodia reaffirmed its objective of reaching a comprehensive maritime boundary agreement, while also identifying joint development and equitable resource-sharing as possible alternatives if an immediate boundary settlement cannot be reached.

Cambodian delegation led by Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn

Thailand, meanwhile, has emphasised the importance of technical evidence and legal arguments in pursuing an equitable maritime boundary settlement under international law.

With the talks continuing, neither side has publicly disclosed detailed negotiating positions or confirmed any agreements or concessions made during the proceedings.

The meeting comes against a background of longstanding differences over overlapping maritime claims in the Gulf of Thailand.

The two countries have pursued different approaches to resolving the dispute, with Thailand stressing technical and legal considerations and Cambodia advocating for a comprehensive boundary agreement, alongside possible cooperation over offshore resources.

Main photo: The Thai delegation in the Hague