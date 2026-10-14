The State Audit Office (SAO) has defended its Thai PBS probe as a routine audit triggered by the public broadcaster’s staff complaints, rejecting claims of hostility or political motives.

Sutthipong Boonnithi, an SAO spokesman, said today that the office received complaints from Thai PBS employees in late 2025 and early 2026 alleging spending irregularities that could violate regulations and laws, causing damage to the organisation.

The SAO formed an investigatory team on Jan 26th to examine news procurement, operational performance and efficiency, and potential misconduct by individuals.

If evidence suggests corruption, the relevant findings will be forwarded to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), he said.

The office has submitted two audit reports, dated Oct 2nd and Oct 9th, while a third report, concerning possible misconduct by individuals, remains under preparation and is expected to be completed soon.

Sutthipong stressed that the press conference was not intended as part of a public dispute between the two organisations, but the SAO’s normal duty.

The SAO held the press conference after a draft of its investigation report was leaked to the public. In the document, Thai PBS executives are accused of violating regulations and called for them to pay millions of baht in compensation.

The leak of the document came as an MP from the ruling Bhumjaithai party sought to change the broadcaster’s funding model, from legally earmarked sin taxes to the central state budget.

Sutthipong also addressed reports that audit documents had been leaked to the media, saying the office would investigate the source of the leak. If an SAO official is found responsible, disciplinary action would follow, he said.

He rejected allegations that the investigation was politically motivated and stated that the SAO’s responsibility is to establish and report the facts based on complaints and evidence, he said.