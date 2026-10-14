Lengthy negotiations on the Thailand-European Union (EU) Free Trade Agreement (FTA) have entered the final stage, with the deal now expected to be concluded by the end of this year.

Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun told reporters that significant progress had been made following the 10th round of bilateral talks, held in Phuket from September 28th to October 6th.

She said negotiations on all issues, except sensitive matters involving policy considerations and the reciprocal opening of trade, services and investment sectors, have been concluded.

Areas covered include raw materials, rules of origin, the energy framework and sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) measures.

The Thai and EU delegations have agreed that the final deal should deliver balanced trade and investment opportunities and benefits for both sides, Suphajee said.

The 27-member EU bloc was Thailand’s fourth-largest trading partner last year, after China, the United States and Japan, with bilateral trade valued at more than US$43 billion, up 3.44% year-on-year.

Thailand recorded a trade surplus of more than US$26 billion with the EU last year, an increase of 9.27% year-on-year. Major Thai exports to the bloc included computers and accessories, air conditioners and parts, transformers and components, rubber products and gems and jewellery.

Thailand’s major imports from the EU in 2025 included machinery and parts, chemical products, medical equipment and pharmaceutical products.