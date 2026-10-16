Protesters from the Assembly of the Poor and other people’s networks have marched towards the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre to oppose what they described as interference by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the domestic affairs of developing countries through their financial power.

The protesters initially gathered at Lumpini Park before marching towards the convention centre, where the IMF-World Bank meetings are being held. They carried placards and posters bearing messages in Thai and English criticising the two international financial institutions.

Paitoon Kaewsod, a core member of the Assembly of the Poor, said the protest was organised to mark World Food Day and express opposition to what the group considers the excessive use of financial power by the IMF and World Bank to influence the internal affairs of other countries.

The protesters presented a list of demands, including the cancellation of debts owed to the World Bank and the IMF, greater public scrutiny of government debts to the two institutions, and a suspension of support for corporations and policies promoting green agriculture and a green economy.

After police blocked their route at the Rama IV intersection, the protesters marched from Lumpini Park towards the Ploenchit intersection and continued along Ploenchit Road in the direction of the Asoke intersection. However, police prevented them from reaching the convention centre as originally planned.

Meanwhile, other protesters from people’s networks gathered at the Rama IV intersection near Khlong Toei.

The road in front of the convention centre, between the Rama IV and Asoke intersections, has been closed to traffic.