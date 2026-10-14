Thai police are seeking cooperation from their Hong Kong counterparts to expand a probe into a transnational network accused of recruiting Thai women for prostitution in Hong Kong and trace financial links to Thailand.

Pol Col Song-ek Patcharawit, deputy spokesperson for the Royal Thai Police, said Thai police would continue coordinating with Hong Kong authorities to identify individuals involved in the network.

Song-ek was speaking after Hong Kong police cracked down on the network on October 10. The group was allegedly involved in recruiting Thai women to travel to Hong Kong, arranging appointments with clients and collecting proceeds from prostitution.

The network allegedly used the Telegram messaging application to communicate with clients and arranged for the women to provide sexual services at hotels in the Tsim Sha Tsui district.

According to information provided by Hong Kong police, the network’s operations centre was located in Tuen Mun.

Officers searched the premises, accommodation used by network members and other related locations, arresting 16 people, including nine Thai women, Song-ek said.

Police seized about HK$13 million in cash and two cars, and froze approximately HK$5.17 million in related bank accounts. Investigators also obtained electronic communications and financial transaction records believed to be connected to the case.

Hong Kong police said the network’s members had divided responsibilities, including recruiting Thai women, arranging appointments with clients and collecting proceeds from prostitution.

The Thai police spokesperson also urged people seeking employment overseas to carefully verify job offers, recruitment agencies, employers, salaries and employment contract terms.

He warned against accepting high-paying job offers advertised on social media without proper verification, particularly offers claiming that people could enter a foreign country as tourists and begin working immediately.

Anyone who suspects they have been deceived should contact local authorities or the relevant Thai embassy or consulate for assistance as soon as possible.

Main photo: A pedestrian walks past pink neon lights where prices for prostitutes are displayed according to their ethnic origins in Hong Kong.//AFP