An Australian man accused of murdering a 17-year-old Thai girl and stuffing her body into a suitcase before dumping it near railway tracks in Pattaya has denied the murder charge.

The suspect claimed that her death occurred during a struggle and that he acted in self-defence.

He pleaded guilty only to concealing the victim’s body to hide her death, while denying murder and the other charges, including offences involving a minor.

At a hearing at Pattaya Provincial Court on October 12, he also claimed that he did not know the girl was under 18.

He had initially denied all charges.

The case dates back to June, when the girl was reported missing.

The defendant earlier told police that he had met her in Pattaya before taking her to his rented condominium. He claimed that an argument over money led to a physical struggle and that he acted in self-defence. Police said the girl’s body was later found inside a suitcase dumped near railway tracks in Pattaya.

The suspect was arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport while preparing to leave Thailand for Australia.

He faces murder, body concealment and two charges related to alleged sexual offences involving a minor.

Meanwhile, the victim’s father has asked the court to order Carman to pay 1.65 million baht in compensation in a civil claim. The defendant requested 15 days to respond to the claim, and the court granted his request.

The court has scheduled prosecution witness hearings for December 8 and 9, followed by a defence witness hearing on December 11.

The left photo shows the suspect being escorted by police after his arrest at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, while the right photo shows him dragging a black suitcase believed to have contained the victim’s body.

After the hearing, the victim’s father, Thongchai, spoke to reporters in tears. He said the court had asked the defendant to apologise to the family, but he had refused.

Thongchai said the family would pursue the case to the fullest extent of the law and wanted the court to impose the death penalty.

Main photo: Police have released CCTV footage showing the suspect walking with the victim inside his condominium in Pattaya, Chon Buri in June.