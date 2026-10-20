The Thai government will seek a clarification from the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok over its recent travel advisory warning Chinese nationals about safety in Thailand, Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul said on Tuesday.

“We will make a formal inquiry to the Chinese Embassy to understand the details of its concerns. The travel advisory will certainly affect the number of Chinese tourists visiting Thailand, as Chinese nationals are likely to heed their government’s warnings,” he said.

The number of Chinese tourists visiting Thailand has increased compared to last year, the minister added.

The advisory came shortly before the abrupt cancellation of a meet-and-greet event featuring actress Bai Lu, who is also a WeTV Global Ambassador. The event had been scheduled for October 25th.

Organisers did not give a reason for the cancellation, which came just days after the Chinese Embassy issued its warning.

Bai Lu is known for her leading roles in historical romance, fantasy and contemporary romantic dramas and has a large following among Chinese television fans.

The embassy’s advisory urged Chinese nationals to beware of job scams, fraudulent investment offers and suspicious travel arrangements following several cases in which Chinese citizens went missing after arriving in Thailand. Some were allegedly detained illegally or lured to the Thai-Myanmar border.

The embassy advised travellers to verify overseas job offers and business opportunities, use legitimate transport services, avoid unfamiliar or high-risk border areas and never hand over their passports, mobile phones or bank cards to others.

It also urged them to keep family members informed of their travel plans and contact Thai police and Chinese diplomatic missions immediately if they suspect someone has gone missing or is being held against their will.