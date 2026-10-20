The Regional Court of Appeal Region 4 in Khon Kaen province sentenced former Olympic boxing champion Somluck Kamsing to 24 months in prison without suspension on Monday for child abduction involving a 17-year-old girl.

The ruling modified a lower court verdict by dismissing attempted rape charges while upholding the sentence for taking a minor.

The appellate court also ordered Somluck to pay an additional 80,000 baht in civil damages, supplementing 120,000 baht previously deposited with the court.

Khon Kaen provincial prosecutors had indicted Somluck, 53, alongside his associate Pichet Chinehanta on charges of sexual assault and committing indecent acts on the teenager.

In the trial of first instance, the lower court sentenced Somluck to a total of 37 months and 10 days in prison and ordered him to pay 170,000 baht in compensation, while dismissing all charges against Pichet.

The incident occurred on the night of December 9, 2023, when Somluck met the 17-year-old high school student at an entertainment venue in Khon Kaen.

The victim stated that, after the venue closed, Somluck accompanied her to a hotel room and engaged in indecent acts.

According to court filings, Somluck ceased his actions when the victim reaffirmed her age as 17.

The teenager subsequently called a friend to pick her up from the hotel before filing a formal report with local police.