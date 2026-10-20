Police have charged a 70-year-old driver with reckless driving causing death after his car allegedly cut in front of a motorcycle ridden by a popular police social media influencer, killing him in Nonthaburi on Sunday.

Pol Sgt Maj Thanawat Khaojaikan, better known online as “RoboCop of Nonthaburi”, died at the scene of the accident on Bang Kruai-Sai Noi Road in Mueang district at around 5.40pm on October 18.

The driver was summoned for questioning by investigators at Bang Sri Muang Police Station on Monday but was released without bail after cooperating with police and showing no apparent intention to flee, according to reports.

Thanawat, 29, was riding home after completing his shift when the driver’s sedan allegedly emerged from a roadside alley to make a U-turn, cutting across his path at close range.

His motorcycle crashed into the driver’s-side door of the car, throwing him onto the road. Emergency responders were unable to save him.

Thanawat, who served in the patrol and crime suppression division at Bang Sri Muang Police Station, had become widely known for documenting his police work and sharing entertaining videos on social media.

His Facebook page and TikTok channel, “Joe Med Kajee”, had attracted tens of thousands of followers.

His nickname, “RoboCop of Nonthaburi”, stemmed from his distinctive appearance while on patrol. He usually wore protective body armour and carried extensive safety equipment, first-aid supplies and body cameras, prompting people to compare him to the robotic police officer in the famous film franchise.

His videos went viral, helping portray the police as more approachable and strengthen relations between officers and the public.

Thanawat had served at the station for six years and was promoted to police sergeant major in May.

He frequently worked extra shifts on his days off and took on additional work to earn money for his mother.

He had said he was from Kalasin province, had lost his father at a young age and lived with his mother and older sister.

His sudden death has prompted an outpouring of grief among his social media followers, fellow officers and members of the public who had come to know him through his online presence.