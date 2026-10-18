The Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) will issue a summons for the questioning of a person applying to register the name “Nene Royal” as a trademark, to ascertain whether he or she has permission to use that name.

A report on social media has claimed that the applicant applied electronically to register the name.

DIP Director-General Jittima Srithaporn explained that the submission for registration of a name as a trademark does not mean that the applicant will automatically have the right to use that name exclusively, but the application will be thoroughly screened as to whether it meets the legal requirements.

She said that the DIP places importance on the protection of the names of well-known figures, such as artists, actors and actresses and public figures, to prevent public confusion and misunderstanding.

The use of a public figure’s name as a trademark without the permission of the owner of that name would be tantamount to illegal use of the name or exploitation of the name for vested interest and the DIP may reject the application for trade name registration, said the DIP director-general.

During the process of considering the application for registration, she said that the registrar will scrutinise the evidence presented by the applicant, especially the applicant’s connection with name to be registered.

“Nene Royal” is the stage name used by teenage Thai rocker Rattikarn Amloy, who won America’s Got Talent 2026.