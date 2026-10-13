Officers from the Anti-Cyber Scam Centre (ACSC) and the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) have raided 27 suspected scam locations across 11 provinces, arresting 39 alleged scammers, including eight Chinese nationals and a Myanmar national. Assets worth roughly 500 million baht, including real estate, luxury vehicles, and digital currency, were seized.

Pol Lt-Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, assistant police chief and head of the ACSC, did not provide details on when the coordinated raids were launched, but disclosed that several Chinese suspects held Thailand Privilege visas enabling prolonged stays in the country.

The raids were carried out across Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Samut Prakan, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Nakhon Pathom, Chon Buri, Kalasin, Narathiwat, and Ranong.

Pol Lt-Gen Jirabhop stated that seized assets included eight luxury houses valued at about 330 million baht, a 90-million-baht condominium unit in the Rama 9 area, 10 cars, foreign currency, USDT cryptocurrency, brand-name bags, and luxury wristwatches.

Officials alleged that the syndicate lured victims through Facebook pages promoting stock and block trading, while offering free lessons by supposed experts. Once victims fell into the trap, they were instructed to transfer funds into designated accounts, with withdrawals blocked even when profits were displayed.

Some of the Chinese suspects claimed during questioning that money stolen from victims was laundered and funneled to scam syndicates operating in Cambodia.

Regarding the Thailand Privilege visas, Pol Lt-Gen Jirabhop said police will consult relevant authorities to tighten screening procedures for applicants.

He added that ongoing enforcement operations have reduced daily nationwide scam losses from roughly 100 million baht to around 30 million baht.