A special operations unit of the Department of Provincial Administration (DOPA) raided a rented house in the Ramkhamhaeng area of Bangkok this morning, rescuing nine children and an 18-year-old woman believed to be victims of a human trafficking ring.

Four suspects were arrested during the operation. Officials allege the group forced the children to sell flowers and bottled fruit juice along Khao San Road and at other nightlife venues until around 3am daily.

Seven of the children are Myanmar nationals who were reportedly trafficked into Thailand through natural border crossings in Mae Sot district before being brought to Bangkok to work illegally.

Local residents in Ramkhamhaeng alerted authorities after noticing suspicious activity at the property, reporting that lights were turned on every night around 3am and children were seen lined up to eat.

A woman claiming to own the rented house said she knew some of the children were from Mae Sot, but claimed they attended school during the day and only worked in the evening.

The four suspects have been charged with human trafficking, illegal detention, and forced labour. The rescued children from Myanmar have been transferred to a welfare home in Nonthaburi for rehabilitation while officials attempt to locate their parents.