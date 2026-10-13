A Thai-German pilot was injured when a single-engine light aircraft crashed into a grassy field in Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri province this morning, about two minutes after take-off.

The accident occurred at around 11.30am in the Thung Klom-Tan Man area of Nong Prue subdistrict, near Soi Thung Klom-Tan Man 15.

The injured pilot, identified only as Martin, was taken to hospital for treatment. No further details about his condition were immediately available.

The aircraft was a blue-and-white, high-wing, single-engine plane fitted with fixed landing gear. Its make, model and registration details have yet to be confirmed by the relevant authorities.

Initial reports suggest that an engine malfunction may have caused the crash, but this has not been officially confirmed. Officials are investigating the circumstances of the accident, including the aircraft’s flight path and the events leading up to the crash.