Apple’s ‘Out Of Office’ advert sparks outrage in Thailand

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has expressed his appreciation over Apple’s choice of Thailand as the location for the filming of its latest commercial.

A government spokesperson quoted Srettha as saying that the commercial(s) will increase Thailand’s “soft power” and boost the Thai tourism industry.

On the release of the fifth instalment of Apple’s “Underdogs” series, however, titled “OOO (Out Of Office),” many Thai netizens expressed disagreement with the Prime Minister’s optimism.

They argued that the commercial disrespected Thailand and portrayed Thai people in a negative light.

The ad sparked significant outrage and harsh criticism, leading Apple to suspend the comments section on its YouTube page for the ad.

As of July 28, the ad had attracted 5.1 million views on YouTube, approximately ten days after its release.

The ten-minute featurette, described as a comedy thriller, featured four company employees racing around Thailand to meet their clients’ demands for design and quantity.

One team member, located in the US, followed along using Apple Vision Pro, while the others faced a series of mini-adventures showcasing 31 features from Apple devices.

The film’s scenes were given a sepia tint in post-production, seemingly to depict Thailand as it was 30-50 years ago.

Many Thais questioned the motive behind this choice, arguing that it made Thailand look like an underdeveloped country. Some tried to interpret it positively, though, suggesting that Apple intended to showcase Thailand’s past.

This interpretation was, however, undermined by the presence of the iPhone 15 in the film, a device that did not exist during that period.

Critics pointed out other negative portrayals, such as an airport depicted in poor condition, with outdated luggage carousels and buildings, and a taxi driver with long hair in an untidy uniform.

The team’s first hotel was also portrayed as small and dirty. In their quest to fulfil their client’s demands, the characters travelled to Rayong on a crowded, poorly conditioned bus, which Thai netizens claim no longer exists in reality.

Many wondered why the company did not portray Thailand as it is today, with modern transportation, like sky-trains, air-conditioned buses and contemporary accommodation.

David William, an English tutor with 1.8 million Facebook followers and 2.9 million TikTok followers, who has lived in Thailand for a long time, joined the criticism.

He stated that the ad made Thailand and its people look awful in the world’s eyes. In video clips posted on his Facebook page and TikTok account, William said the scenes in the ad appeared outdated, as if from 50 years ago.

This contrasted sharply with other Apple ads shot in New York or Chicago, which made those places looked wonderful.

He added that, if Apple continues to look down on the country, “I will run to buy a Samsung foldable phone immediately.”

His video clip on Facebook received 15,000 comments and 13,000 shares.

Meanwhile, another commentator claimed to have sold his Apple devices as a mark of protest over the commercial.

